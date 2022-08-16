Civil society Organizations are up in arms over the failure of the government to provide free lunch to public schools in the region despite the outbreak of hunger.

According to the program manager at the Uganda Debt Network Jude Odara, the government should provide free Lunch to the school-going children to limit school dropouts and also save the lives of the children.

Currently, the region is facing a rebound of cases of malnutrition being registered among children in the region due to the outbreak of famine.

He says the government should do this immediately, to back up the government’s effort to promote education in the region.

She has called for more intervention to ensure that local leaders are empowered to address issues of hunger through the adoption of agriculture.