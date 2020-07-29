

A civil society organization has dragged the government to court seeking a declaration that its failure to protect more than 200,000 citizens working in artisanal mines from harsh working conditions is a violation of their economic rights.

The Center for Food and Adequate Living Rights and it’s Program Manager for Social Justice and Strategic Litigation, Geoffrey Derrick Obbo have filed their application before the High Court.

They contend that mining makes a significant contribution to the revenues collected from the mining sector.

As such, they state that the persons working in mines are exposed to dangerous chemicals like mercury during the washing and amalgamation process without adequate protection which is a violation of their right to work in a safe and healthy environment.

Court is yet to summon government to file it’s defense.