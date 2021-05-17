By Ivan Ssenabulya

Families have been asked to create time and space to share and discuss various issues concerning them.

The appeal comes from the Executive Director, High Sound for Children who believes well organized families will raise good children into better citizens.

Hadija Mwanje has underscored the need for open family discussions as one sure way of conflict resolution and will help minimise cases of domestic violence.

This call comes just days after Uganda commemorated the International Day of the Family.