By Ritah Kemigisa

Civil society organisations have implored the government to only give stimulus packages to business entities that have good records and have been meeting their tax obligations.

This comes at a time private schools and a number of companies have been asking government to give them relief funds ahead of the full reopening of the economy next year.

Speaking to KFM, the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group Executive director Julius Mukunda, says releasing the stimulus packages when the economy is still closed is not viable as there are low chances of such businesses to start up and get rejuvenated.

He however underscores the need to give funds early enough to some businesses like schools which need to prepare enough.

Mukunda meanwhile warns that the money given out should not be free but be repaid with small interest rates.