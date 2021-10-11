By Benjamin Jumbe

Civil society organization’s working in the environment sector have lauded the government’s move to involve refugees in conservation efforts.

The state minister for environment Beatrice Anywar last week revealed that government had resolved to engage refugees in conservation efforts within their host districts.

It followed concern over the high rate of environmental degradation due to their increased population and the demand for poles for house construction and fuel wood.

Speaking to Kfm, the project lead at Ecological Christian Organisation Anthony Wolimbwa says this was long overdue however adding that the process should be fast tracked and resources availed to ensure implementation