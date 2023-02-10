By Babra Anyait

Civil society Organisations (CSOs) have raised an alarm over the continued drug stock-outs in government health facilities across the country.

According to the CSOs, patients reportedly abandoned some public health facilities because of absence of essential medicines and health supplies.

Speaking at a press conference held at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala, the Executive Director of Coalition for Health Promotion and social Development (HEPs) Uganda, Kenneth Mwehonge said government needs to resolve the problem by adequately distributing medicines to save lives across the country.

Mwehonge added that due to the current 2 supply system in the public sector supply chain, the district kit system has challenges in ensuring appropriate and equitable allocation of funds.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) Fatia Kiyange says, the government of Uganda has failed to provide clear guidance on how the affected population especially those on life saving drugs will be managed by service providers.

She added that in Article 20 of the Constitution, the obligation to fulfil that requires the government to adopt appropriate measures towards full realisation of the right such as appropriate legislative towards full realisation of human rights