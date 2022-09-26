By Babra Anyait

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have renewed calls for the ban of hazardous agro chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, commodity chemicals, and fertilizers.

Organizations such as SEATINI Uganda, Food Rights Alliance, and Center for Food and Adequate living rights among others are particularly concerned with the continuous use of hazardous agro-chemicals such as Glyphosate Based Herbicides (GBH).

Addressing journalists on Sunday, Jane Nalunga the Executive Director of SEATIN said Uganda is losing lucrative markets for its agricultural products in a number of national. continental markets due to the widespread promotion of ago chemicals and availability of cheap and poor quality products.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Food Rights Alliance, Agnes Kirabo says Ugandans are in danger of being the walking dead if nothing is done to stop the continued use of chemicals.

She has asked the government to implement both the National Organic Food Policy and Section 18 of the Agriculture Chemical Control Act 2007.