A coalition of about 100 civil society organizations is calling for a national covid vaccination roadmap as the economy fully re-opens.

Speaking on the sidelines of a pre-budget dialogue for the financial year 2022/23, Julius Mukunda the Executive Director, Civil Society Advocacy Group (CSBAG) noted that there was no clear plan to have more people vaccinated against Covid-19 yet vaccines are wasting away.

He said since by the end of 2021, 400,000 vaccines had expired, the government should invest more money in mobile vaccination booths to save lives and avoid another lockdown as the country battles a 3rd wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.