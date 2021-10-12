By Ivan Ssenabulya

Civil Society Organisations have underscored the need for an education system that ensures safety of the girl child.

Various reports have in the recent past indicated how unsafe schools are, where girls are being defiled, impregnated and forced out of learning.

The call came as Uganda commemorated the International Day of the Girl Child yesterday.

The Program Officer, Rising Voices, Yvone Laruni says the day offers a platform to highlight challenges faced by the girl child and suggest practical solutions.

She thus says that beyond the commemorations, there is need for continued advocacy for safety as well as equal access and opportunities for all learners.

Meanwhile, the executive director, Centre for Domestic Violence Prevention Tina Musuya is concerned about the challenges that come with online learning.

This year’s theme was “Digital Generation, Our Generation”