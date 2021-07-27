By Benjamin Jumbe

Anti-corruption civil society organisations have castigated the government over its contract for the installation of digital monitors in automobiles.

This comes days after the revelation that the Russian Joint Stock Company Global Security which was contracted to implement the project filed for bankruptcy last year.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, security minister Jim Muhwezi said the company had been given 10 years to implement the project and ensure all automobiles including vehicles and motorcycles in the country are fitted with a digital monitoring system with Ugandans to meet the cost of installation.

However, speaking to KFM following the revelation of the alleged bankruptcy, the executive director of Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda ACCU Cissy Kagaba accused the government of failing to do due diligence, calling for halting of the project’s implementation.

The government has however since insisted that due diligence was conducted before the contract was awarded to the Russian company.