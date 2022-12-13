By Mike Sebalu

A section of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under their umbrella body, Uganda Farmers Common Voice Platform have expressed concern over food safety and quality practices in regard to food handling in the country.

According to the group, despite the key role played by agriculture in providing food for the nation, a lot needs to be done to address a number of challenges at hand.

Studies show that unsafe food causes over two hundred types of food-borne diseases ranging from diarrhea to cancer plus other socioeconomic consequences.

Mariam Akiror, the Action Against Hunger Advocacy and Communications coordinator noted that over twenty thousand people including children under the age of five reportedly die annually from consumption of contaminated foods.

She has called for joint efforts to find a lasting solution to the challenge at hand.