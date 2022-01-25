

By Juliet Nalwooga

The executive director, Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) Julius Mukunda has expressed dismay over the increasing number of local government administrative units without proportionate increase in the resource envelope.

Speaking during the CSO Pre-budget dialogue in Kampala this morning, Mukunda noted a reduction in local government financing from about Shs 4.5 trillion in the FY 2021/22 to Shs 4.2 trillion in FY 2022/23 despite an increase in local government units to 10 cities, 135 districts, 41 municipalities and recruitment at parish level.

He has also decried the staffing gap within local governments now averaging at 40% of existing approved structures something he has attributed to politicking since in some municipalities positions are vacant as authorities in charge reportedly wait on their relatives to grow up and occupy them.

The CSOs’ Pre-budget dialogue for the financial year 2022/2023 was held under the theme; “Will the budget for the financial year 2022/23 address Economic recovery, inclusive growth and safeguard livelihoods?”



CSBAG is a coalition of 100 CSOs that advocate for prudent public finance management and protection in Uganda.