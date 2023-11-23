As Uganda prepares to join the rest of the world to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have decried the alleged poor implementation of anti-corruption laws.

The day comes at a time when Uganda is still facing a number of challenges in its war against corruption.

According to the report from the Inspectorate of Government, Uganda loses over Shs9 trillion annually to corruption.

Speaking in a joint press conference at Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) offices in Kampala, the programme manager, Uganda Debt Network, Christine Byiringiro, noted the continued failure by the government to implement the existing anti-corruption laws has prompted the vice to escalate in the country which affects development.

She asked the government to address the weaknesses in the legal framework especially related to asserting recovery and witness protection.

“Corruption continues to cause significant challenges to good governance, economic development, and the overall well-being of citizens. Its impact has effects on public service but ultimately on economic growth,” Byiringiro said.

The International Anti-corruption Day will be celebrated under the theme; ‘’Strengthening partnership in the war against corruption’’. Byiringo said.