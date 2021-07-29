By Ivan Ssenabulya

With just a day to the end of the 42 days lockdown, Children’s rights organizations have asked government to come up with a clear program for the reopening of schools.

They are also blaming the ministry of Education for remaining silent about the status and progress of learning in the country.

Speaking to KFM, the Communications and Advocacy Officer at Raising Voices Hadijah Mwanje underscores the urgent need for a plan to save learners some of whom have spent two years without being in school.

The United Nations has since called for urgent reopening of Schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is estimated that the education of more than 600 million children is at stake.

The UN Children’s Fund spokesperson, James Elder says this cannot go on.

While acknowledging the difficult choices that governments have to make when facing the Covid-19 crisis and the possible spread of the disease, James said schools should be the last to close and the first to reopen, calling it a “terrible mistake” to reopen bars and pubs before schools.