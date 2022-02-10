By Ivan Ssenabulya

Human rights activists have expressed dismay by President Museveni’s reappointment of Maj Gen Abel Kandiho into police as the Chief of Staff.

The former boss at Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) was recalled from Juba, just after three weeks in South Sudan where he was deployed to oversee operations of the armed forces.

This comes when the general is accused of sanctioning torture, abductions among other human rights violations when he was heading CMI, which has prompted public debate.

Speaking to KFM, the Executive Director, Centre for Constitutional Governance Sarah Bireete, said that his reappointment displays a lack of a political will to fight torture.

Kandiho is among the respondents, in a case of torture against the government filed on Tuesday by NUP’s registrar in Kasese SamuelMasereka Busindi.