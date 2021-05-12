By Ritah Kemigisa

As President Museveni takes oath for his sixth term today, Civil Society Organisations have highlighted four key areas the president needs to focus on in his first 100 days.

Speaking to KFM, the executive director Centre for Constitutional Governance, Sarah Bireete says the president needs to urgently clean up the image of Uganda by putting to order the security agencies that are on the spot for violating human rights.

For the shrinking economy, Bireete advises the President to, crack the whip on corruption and reduce borrowing and unnecessary spending.

She is also asking the president to come up with a clear strategic plan for the surging youth unemployment and a solution to the unfair taxes.

“The UBOS demographics show that only 1.6% of Uganda’s population is aged 70 years and above, we need to have a strategic plan to address unemployment and having expanded revenue with increased household income which can absorb a youthful population,” said Ms Bireete.

She has meanwhile advised the president to reduce the size of the cabinet as one of the ways to cut the cost of public administration.

“The outgoing cabinet, is the third biggest in the world, we hope that he will not treat this country with a shrinking economy to an 80 plus cabinet size that is unnecessary since several ministries can be combined,” said Ms Bireete.