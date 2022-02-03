By Benjamin Jumbe

The civil society coalition on oil and gas has lauded the government and the oil companies on the announcement of the Final Investment Decision.

In a joint statement issued this afternoon, the CSOs say this is a great milestone towards first oil production in 2025.

Reading the statement, a member of the coalition Diana Taremwa implored oil companies under the joint venture partnership to walk the talk and comply with social and environmental safeguards and international best practices.

She says government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) must continuously monitor oil operations and ensure enforcement and compliance with relevant laws and policies and the proper management of oil revenues.

The coalition also implores the government and the oil companies to protect the environment and respect human rights of affected persons and civic space for non-state actors to participate in and contribute to the sector.