By Moses Ndhaye

As the country awaits the State of the Nation Address, some members of the civil society have listed security and corruption as the key issues the President should emphasize later today.

The executive director Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) Julius Mukunda says these, and the covid-19 pandemic should be prioritized in the president’s speech.

He also asks the President to ensure that the measures to be taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 should be those that will not be those affecting business.