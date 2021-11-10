By Benjamin Jumbe

Civil Society Organisations have expressed concern that it will be extremely hard for Ugandans to meaningfully participate in the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline project if the EACOP Bill is passed as is.

The CSOs were submitting a memorandum of proposals on the East African Crude oil pipeline (special provisions) bill 2021 before parliament.

Speaking on behalf of the CSOs, the Executive Director of the African Institute for Energy Governance Dickens Kamugisha said the bill should explicitly state that provisions in the Midstream National Content Regulations supersede provisions in the EACOP bill so as to protect Ugandans.

He says any provision in the bill that goes against provisions in the Midstream National Content Regulations should be deleted.

Parliament is receiving submissions on the bill from various stakeholders