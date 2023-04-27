A group of civil society activists has rejected the proposed Value Added Tax (VAT) on baby diapers.

The proposal was made by Mr. David Kizito while appearing before Parliament’s finance committee to present the views of Tax Justice Alliance-Uganda on the tax bills.

He urged government to look at the statistics on teenage pregnancies in Uganda and how the lifting of tax waiver on baby diapers is likely to impact on the livelihoods of rural women and girls.

In its proposal to Parliament, the Ministry of Finance proposes a revision of supplies in the exemptions schedule by lifting the VAT waiver on all diapers but making it exceptional for adult diapers on medical grounds.

However, the activists argued that diapers are a necessity for babies and the proposal is bound to increase hours spent on care work if women are to wash nappies.