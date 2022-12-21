Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under their umbrella organization, Women of Uganda Network (WOUGNET) are spearheading a gender-based violence campaign to end the rampant sexual harassment cases happening in higher-learning institutions in the country.

The Board Member of the Women of Uganda Network Organization, Dr. Ajera Nakafero, also the commissioner of Gender and Women Affairs at the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development says the organization is promoting this initiative to end gender-related violence affecting girls and women.

She says the organization has given out grants to three civil society organizations across the country to directly sensitize girls and women in various institutions including universities to end the occurrence of this vice.

However, Caroline Achola, the program manager at My People and Culture Association, one of the organizations that have benefited from the grant, says their campaign will focus on three particular universities which include; Makerere University, Ndejje, and Nkumba University where such cases are reported to be rampant.

In 2019, Makerere University suspended three members of its academic staff over alleged sexual harassment.

A 2018 report on the investigation of sexual harassment at Makerere University established several factors perceived to be the major causes of sexual harassment at the university including abuse of power by those holding academic and administrative authority, among others.