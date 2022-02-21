By Benjamin Jumbe

Members of the civil society have welcomed formation of the Africa Global security foundation.

The foundation made up of 5 founding African countries namely Congo Brazzaville, DRC, Mauritania, Senegal, Togo and Uganda was launched a week ago in Dakar Senegal.

Addressing the media last week, former premier Amama Mbabazi who is now the foundation’s chairman said it is to give security briefings to member states through established organs and provide insights to help members to make sense of changes in the region and world.

Speaking to Kfm the executive director of the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment Dr Arthur Bainomugisha welcomed the initiative underscoring the need to have all efforts towards creating conditions for peace and security in Africa.