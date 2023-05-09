By Mike Sebalu

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development wants Uganda’s Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to appreciate the efforts towards the oil and gas development in the East African region that have been undertaken with serious considerations into the proper management of the environment, social and governance aspects (ESG).

According to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Irene Batebe, these efforts can be achieved in the future if all stakeholders continue working together with mutual respect.

Batebe says, Uganda’s Oil Sector has been underpinned by a well-established legal and regulatory framework that enables management of them putting into effect of international best practices as stipulated.

She was speaking at a pre-conference workshop yesterday, ahead of the ongoing 10th edition of the East Africa Petroleum Conference, taking place at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

“When we hear a lot of outcry sometimes from our civil society partners, we are encouraged to continue engaging you to ensure that you appreciate all the efforts that have gone into the sector to ensure that it is compliant. I want to plead with the Civil Society to remain open-minded because many times we do engage but the reporting is different,” she added