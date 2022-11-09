By Mike Sebalu

A group of Civil Society Organizations (CSO) in agriculture has called for a draft of a new bill that establishes the safety of using genetic engineering in Uganda.

This comes at a time when some members of parliament are silently rethinking of re-introducing the bill on Genetically Modified Orgasms (GMO).

This was further confirmed when Hon. James Nsaba Buturo during a press conference held on October 14, 2022 asked fellow members of parliament not to allow plans to reintroduce the bill before addressing the loopholes

While addressing the press in Kampala, CSOs said whereas they acknowledge that Uganda should have the law to regulate the activities of genetic engineering and other technologies, the previously proposed law falls short of the protective needs law and also believe Uganda should re-think its position on allowing GMOs in the country.

Cynthia Muhiirwa from Uganda Farmers Common Voice who doubles as a legal officer at Caritas Uganda and Barbra Ntambirweki a researcher and activist from AFRITAP addressed the media to emphasize their position.