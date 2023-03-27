The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Anti-Human Trafficking Department in Bulenga and Mukono have in custody, a self-styled pastor they identify as Jackline Kisoma, 34, together with her husband, a one Daniel Kisoma, 42, over alleged human trafficking.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says together with a one Edward Giita, 48, the couple has allegedly been harbouring 3 students from St. Francis Nursing School, Namataba in Mukono district for over 2 months after recruiting them into the cult.

He says the pastor was operating in a rented house in Nakuwadde, with only two bedrooms, where a total of 21 people were being accommodated. Investigations commenced when the mother of one of the victims visited her at school only to find she had left school, two months back.

“Her church is not registered, but only fellowships and teaches the Bible at her home. Her teachings are against education, which they claim is useless and there was no need for studying in schools. The religious cult was also against hospitals, in case one fell sick, they would just pray for the person and block them from going to hospital. And once a person is recruited, he or she confined in the premises, and prohibited from moving out,” Enanga said in a statement.

Fifteen other victims have been rescued and are in a shelter home undergoing counseling and rehabilitation.

In the meantime, the case file has been submitted to the DPP for legal guidance on the charges of human trafficking and unlawful confinement.

Meanwhile, two other female adults who were recruited into the religious cult from Kibale and Masindi under the pretext of bible teaching were also recovered, according to Enanga.