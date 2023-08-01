Minister for ICT and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has advised cultural leaders to focus on culture and norms other than trying to seek political power.

He made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists amid renewed calls for the federal system of governance that hopefuls believe will better steer regional development. The calls were echoed on Monday by politicians and the Kabaka of Buganda His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II who raised concern that even though the Kingdom was restored, it has no power.

Baryomunsi says according to the constitution, political power is vested only in the hands of elected leaders and that federalism is just a nostalgic feeling.

“Cultural institutions have to live within the constitutional framework where their main responsibility is to promote positive aspects of culture and tradition but not to exercise political power,” Baryomunsi said adding that “The quest for federal which to some people means seeking political authority to cultural institutions, I think that’s just a nostalgic feeling of what used to happen but given the state of where we are, we must know we have to look at the interests of Ugandans in a whole,”

Speaking to journalists at the party headquarters in Rubaga, NEED party spokesperson, Mr. Moses Matovu said federalism was practiced years ago and regions were able to develop, citing Buganda Kingdom which for years has been built on a strong foundation and its leaders have worked for the development of its people.