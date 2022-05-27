By Prossy Kisakye

Government has asked cultural and religious leaders to break the barriers to the pathway of the menstrual hygiene management (MHM) in the country.

The call was made by the state minister of primary education, Joyce Kaducu a head of the international Menstrual Hygiene Management Day scheduled to take place on 28th May.

She revealed that there social, cultural, and religious restrictions which are a big barrier in the path of MHM in Uganda. She noted that their religions which refrain women in their MPs to fast and enter worship places thus asking these leaders to influence a shift in attitudes and perceptions around menstruation.

Meanwhile the minister asked young boys and men to actively participate towards supporting girls and women in menstrual age group.