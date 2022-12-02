The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), resident country representative to Uganda, Elsie Attafuah has asked cultural and religious leaders to support the government’s efforts to curb the spread of Ebola disease.

She says local leaders should partner with the health ministry among other stakeholders to intensify surveillance efforts to detect Ebola in the affected districts.

Attafuah says the presence of the disease will continue to affect the social lives of the people and also the country’s economic development because it kills potential people who contribute to the country’s economic development.

She made the remarks, at a high–level engagement meeting where the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) was partnering with religious leaders, and Buganda Kingdom to Intensify the Ebola sensitization campaign in the affected districts.

According to the Ministry of Health, 142 confirmed cases of Ebola virus have been confirmed, including 55 deaths, out of these at least 19 healthcare workers were infected, of whom 7 have died.