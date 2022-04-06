The children of the late Jacob Oulanyah have come out to speak about their father whom they describe as a fighter.

While addressing the mourners at Kololo during the state funeral, Andrew Ojok, Oulanyah’s son called upon the public to celebrate Oulanyah’s life.

“Though overwhelmed and grieved, I request you to join us, not to mourn but to celebrate a man whose life was dedicated to his family, community, party, country, and his God,” he said.

Diana Acheng, Oulanyah’s daughter has described his father as an exceptional man.

“My dad was an exceptional man. I am just learning how exceptional he was, all the stories and tributes about him have given me the strength to know that our father has left us a legacy,” she said.

She adds that her last words to her father were “thank you for fighting”, little did she know she was releasing him to go.

According to Diana Acheng, Oulanyah had difficulty in talking but used every moment he got to say something meaningfull.

“My dad’s last words to me were, “Diana, life is delicate, handle it with care.” He had difficulty with talking but each time he did, he said something meaningful,” she said.