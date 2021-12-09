By Ivan Ssenabulya

Ugandans are asked to take the lead in the fight against corruption if the vice is to be nipped in the bud to prevent all the negative effects associated with it.

The call is made by the Danish Ambassador to Uganda Nicolaj Hejberg Petersen as the country marks the International Anti-Corruption Day.

In his message for the day, Amb. Petersen says citizens have a crucial role to play in the fight against corruption, not only as taxpayers who should ensure that their taxes are put to good use, but also as receivers of public goods and services.

Many citizens do not report incidents of corruption mainly because of skepticism that authorities will take action or because they too have been party to corruption.

He thus urges citizens to take an interest in the way public funds are utilised at all levels.

Amb Petersen also notes that corruption has a disproportionate impact on the poorest and most vulnerable Ugandans who are unable to pay for alternative services provided by the private sector.

The International Anti-Corruption Day is being marked under the theme; “Promoting Active Citizen Participation in Social Accountability”

National celebrations are to be held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds with President Museveni expected as Chief Guest.