By Job Bwire

President Museveni said Tuesday that a 23-year-old man who died in an explosion on a bus in Mpigi District was a terrorist.

Isaac Matovu, a resident of Kamuli A Zone in Kireka, Wakiso District died in an explosion on a bus belonging to Swift Safaris Bus Company at Lungala, along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

“This is to inform you that the person who died in the Ishaka – bound bus yesterday, was a terrorist (mutujju) by the names of Muzafala, but also calling himself Isaac Matovu,” President Museveni tweeted.