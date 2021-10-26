By Job Bwire
President Museveni said Tuesday that a 23-year-old man who died in an explosion on a bus in Mpigi District was a terrorist.
Isaac Matovu, a resident of Kamuli A Zone in Kireka, Wakiso District died in an explosion on a bus belonging to Swift Safaris Bus Company at Lungala, along the Kampala-Masaka highway.
“This is to inform you that the person who died in the Ishaka – bound bus yesterday, was a terrorist (mutujju) by the names of Muzafala, but also calling himself Isaac Matovu,” President Museveni tweeted.
Matovu was in accompany of another suspected terrorist who disembarked the bus at Maya village, according to police.
