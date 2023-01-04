Police have summoned for questioning the proprietor of the Freedom City mall after a New Year’s eve stampede that claimed 10 lives.

Also summoned are other organizers of the event, the masters of ceremony, ushers, bouncers, private security guards, and police officers who were deployed to the event.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga says at a later stage they shall listen to the parents of some of the children who died to establish how they separated from them and got trapped in the passageway gates.

He has meanwhile revealed that they will share a comprehensive list of guidelines on various aspects of planning and managing events, in partnership with the event organisers in order to avoid a repeat of such tragic incidents.

Last evening, event promoter Abby Musinguzi commonly known as Abitex was charged with 9 counts of rash or negligent acts causing death, contrary to section 277 of the Penal Code Act.

This followed legal guidance from the office of the DPP, after establishing that there were defects in the planning and control of the concert, that cost the lives of 9 concertgoers and put others at risk.