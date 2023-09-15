Fuel dealers in Uganda have implored the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) to intensify supervision of fuel products, citing rising cases of adulterated fuel.

In May this year, the Ministry of Energy said cases of fuel adulteration, smuggling, and transit product dumping had reduced by 30% to 0.5% in the last five years.

In the same regard, Uganda National Bureau of Standards officials also indicated that the national fuel quality compliance rate then stood at 99.4% despite the few adulteration cases in some parts of the country.

While speaking at the unveiling of the Unbeatable Shell V-Power Experience at Shell Munyonyo, Mark Mutungi, the brand fuel manager Vivo Energy Uganda said more supervision is needed on ground to curb the same.

“We are the only company with the ISO-certified laboratory that goes to showcase how much we have invested and how much take quality very serious when we are offering this product to our consumers,” Mutungi said.

Paul Kaganzi, the fuel brand ambassador said fuel adulteration cases seem to be on the rise, adding that much effort is needed to save engines.

“Fuel adulteration is a big problem not only in Uganda but globally. In Uganda we have actually had the UNBS come out and make a statement that indeed on the market there is adulterated fuel and that’s the worst part especially when people mix fuel with water as this highly impacts negatively on all engines,” he said.

Under the newly launched Unbeatable Shell V-Power Experience fuel campaign, Vivo Energy Uganda will host exciting ‘Happy Hour’ activations on a weekly basis at selected sites.

Customers who purchase Shell V-Power fuel worth Shs100,000 for cars and Shs20,000 for bikes will instantly receive a top-up of Shs20,000 and Shs5,000 respectively.

Additionally, customers who fuel over Shs150,000 will enter the ‘Spin-the-wheel’ activations for a chance to win prizes, including full tank fuel vouchers for three months.