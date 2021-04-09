By Prossy Kisakye

Individuals who will be convicted of participating in human sacrifice are likely to face a death sentence.

The Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Bill, 2020 was presented for first reading by Ayivu County Member of Parliament, Bernard Atiku.

The bill provides a unique legal frame work that criminalizes the act of human sacrifice which is not the case in the penal code Act, the penal code Act considers the act of human sacrifice as murder while this bill considers it a criminal offence that needs to be criminalized alone.

Atiku is pushing this bill on grounds that despite the government effort to protect an individual’s right to life and degrading acts, ritual killings and human sacrifice practices are on the rise in Uganda with children being the common victims.

He asked parliament to pass this bill before the end of the 10th parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has referred the Bill to the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee for further scrutiny.