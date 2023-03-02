Parliament is today Thursday, March 2, expected to launch a debate on the report presented by the select committee set up to investigate the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) operations.

The committee chaired by Mbarara City South MP Mwine Mpaka last evening tabled its report before the house which among other recommendations called for the resignation of the Gender and Labour minister Betty Amongi over alleged abuse of office in relation to the management of the National Social Security Fund.

The committee also raised 28 grounds to disband the Fund’s top management and want former managing director Richard Byarugaba and acting MD, Patrick Ayota to be investigated for alleged abuse of office, corruption, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

However, Minister Amongi has told KFM that she is going nowhere, wondering why she should resign yet she unearthed the rot in NSSF.