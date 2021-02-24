By Ivan Ssenabulya

The debate on the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2019, is to return to parliament this evening.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga deferred the debate yesterday, after Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Ephraim Kamuntu asked for more time, for government to institute a constitutional review commission to table comprehensive constitutional amendments.

The Private Members Bill tabled by Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Nuwagaba, among other things; seeks to restore presidential term limits.

The committee on legal and parliamentary affairs chaired by West Budama MP Jacob Oboth-Oboth introduced a new provision for extension of the term of Parliament and other elected officials to seven years.

The Bill seeks to limit the number of terms for the president to just two.

The MPs, questioned how the extension of the term from five to seven years was smuggled into the bill, to come as a recommendation.