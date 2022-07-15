By Sam Ssebuliba

There are more questions that the finance ministry officials have to answer regarding government’s proposal to acquire 150,000 Preference Shares worth Shs202 billion in Roko Construction company.

After the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) executive directorPatrick Birungi interfaced with parliament’s finance committee yesterday and assured MPs that Investing in Roko will help retain many jobs, finance state minister Henry Musasizi is also expected today.

He will return to the Committee to make additional clarifications following his first appearance on Wednesday where he defended the government over the deal.

On Wednesday, Musasizi, tabled President’s Museveni’s letter dated October 19, 2019 in which it emerged that he had met with the directors of Roko and welcomed their proposal that the government acquire equity in the company but while following all the required legal procedures.

On this, Birungi admitted that they had also previously interacted with the President over the matter.