

By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has been asked to consider decentralizing registration of public transporters.

The call comes at a time Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) authorities and ministry of works staff are getting overwhelmed with numbers at the only registration point in Kampala, with only 3000 out of the over 23,000 taxis in Kampala registered so far.

The ministry of works together with KCCA are conducting a registration exercise as part of efforts to streamline public transport in the city.

Speaking to KFM Policy analyst Ramathan Goobi says having one centre has led to delays and congestion, proposing that the service is spread out to more registration centres.

Meanwhile, government last week allowed public transporters who had not yet finalized registration to have three days which end today to transport stranded passengers to upcountry destinations after securing a waiver permit from the RCC and KCCA team.