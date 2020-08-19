Democratic Party president Norbert Mao, says he is not threatened by defectors because they give political space to the younger generation and allows the party to rebuild.

His remarks follow a number of party members including several MPs crossing to other political parties.

Moa re-emphasized that the party that has lived for years can’t be broken by mere defectors, noting that all those who left and were holding positions are yet to be replaced by the party’s executive Committee.

Meanwhile he has applauded party members who have decided to remain in the party despite the hot internal conflicts.