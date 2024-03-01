The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Wilson Mbadi has revealed plans by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to transform the current National Defense College – Uganda (NDC-U) in Njeru, Buikwe district into a defence forces university.

He made the revelation during the 13th annual Tarehe Sita thanksgiving meeting at Kololo ceremonial grounds presided over by President Museveni.

General Mbadi noted that the initiative is expected to cover higher education for soldiers’ children who now attain free education till Advanced level (A-level) in efforts to clear gaps in the force staff welfare.

He says they are currently liaising with the Ministry of Education and Sports to have the university in place in the next five years.

“An armed forces university for the same children’s free education. Our plan of transforming the NDC into a defence forces university at least within the next five years is on and engagements with the Ministry of Education and Sports are on as well. We have a vision to have a college that should offer focused/basic courses for these children mainly in science and some key social studies,” he noted.