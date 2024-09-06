The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs together with the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces are set to host the first-ever Kampala defence and security expo in memory of former Chief of Defence Forces late, Gen Aronda Nyakairima aimed to inspire the younger generation.

The expo is scheduled to run from September 10 to 12, 2024, at the Commonwealth Resort in Munyonyo, Wakiso district, with President Museveni expected as Chief Guest.

Speaking at the launch of the expo on Friday, the UPDF joint staff political commissar, Major Gen Henry Masiko said, the three-day event will capture what General Aronda Nyakairima Was, while also looking at his unique leadership qualities.

“We are particularly as UPDF are joining other institutions to pass on the values of this illustrious son to the new generation of our young people,” he said.

He also emphasized that they have lined up several activities that include Showcasing the progress of the modernization of the Defence and Security forces, mainly the defense industry.

The second day will feature lectures from distinguished people, academicians, military generals, and industrialists, and the last day is dedicated to thanksgiving for the departed generals.