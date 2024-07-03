Police in Kisoro district have been left dumb founded after an alleged defilement victim disputed her parents’ testimony regarding her age.

The victim, Lucky Irakiza, daughter of a one James Nteziyaremye of Nyakinama sub-county, is a senior three student at Seseme Blessed Girls Secondary School in Kisoro District.

According to Inspector of Police Boaz Arinaitwe, Irakiza (17) was discovered at Country Side B Lodge on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in the company of Joel Kitimbo, a resident of Matete in Sembabule district. Following their arrest, both provided statements, but tension arose when Irakiza contested her father’s assertion about her age.

Her father claimed she is 17 years old, while Irakiza insisted she is 18 and eligible for marriage to her partner.

Police confirmed that Irakiza had previously been suspended from school due to absenteeism. The situation has left police uncertain about their next step since Irakiza refused to leave the police premises, insisting on staying with Kitimbo.