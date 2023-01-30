By Mike Sebalu

Trade union leaders have challenged government’s efforts to establish a salary review board by next financial year as a delaying tactic for public servants to have justice.

According to the Minister of Public Service Wilson Muruli Mukasa, the ad-hoc national remuneration review board will be in place by next financial year and it will look into the remuneration of all public servants including commissions’.

The Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) Secretary-General, Filbert Baguma wondered the time it would take to nominate people to sit on the said board because since last year, forming a board has been a “song” among government ministers.

“How long does it take to identify names of people to sit on the board? This is the same information the minister of state for public service gave to parliament last year that we shall have a salary review board within 2 months but now the senior minister is saying in the next financial year,” Baguma said.

He added that “That clearly indicates that there is no will from government to rectify the current challenge in public service. And the more they delay, then the more they delay service. And therefore, that shouldn’t be an excuse at all because the current situation doesn’t warrant government to think of service delivery because public servants are not happy and this is affecting their performance”