The Inspector General of Government, who is also the national ombudsman has rallied members of the public not to settle for poor service delivery.

Speaking during an engagement with stakeholders ahead of the annual ombudsman day celebrations slated for tomorrow, Thursday, October 13, Beti Kamya said Ugandans are entitled to timely and quality services and as such should not settle for less.

She has asked members of the public to report poor services offered by any public servant and any demands from them for extra pay for a service already paid for or meant to be free of charge.

The ombudsman day held every 2nd Thursday of October is aimed at raising awareness about the mandate of the ombudsman.