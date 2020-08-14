President Museveni has condemned the demolition of St Peter’s Church in Ndeeba.

While visiting the place where this church had been built, Museveni assured that church that those who demolished it will be punished.

“I am saddened by this incident and I give the church assurances that those complicit will be punished,” he said.

He adds that even if the church was in wrong, demolition wasn’t the solution. He advised that the parties concerned should have used dialogue to solve this matter.

“Even if the church was in the wrong, ordering demolition was extreme. would have resolved this matter,” he said.

Much more, Museveni has rubbished rumors that the church was demolished by the government and adds that this action is a curse.

“Judges should have limits and understand public interest. Demolishing a church is a curse. Also, ignore reports of those claiming the government demolished the church,” he clarified.

Museveni also revealed that he is now part of this war and he will meet with the involved parties to see that the church retains this land and a new one is constructed.

“The bottom line is that the Church will retain this land and we shall build a new church. I have now joined this war,” he said.

He further condemned the large groups of people that gathered in Ndeeba as he inspected the site.