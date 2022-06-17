By Ritah Kemigisa

Security experts have cast doubt in the deployment of the East African Regional Force in the DRC to enforce peace and security.

The chairperson of the East African Community and also Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta in a recent statement called for the deployment of the East African Regional Force to restore security in the troubled east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However speaking to KFM, Prof Solomon Asiimwe, an international relations and security studies scholar at Nkumba University says such a force cannot be successful because that other existing forces have achieved minimal achievements.

According to Asiimwe, the problem in DRC is its failure to control its sovereignty thus needs to be helped to build its territory control which is of economic interest to many due to mineral wealth.

Asiimwe is meanwhile calling for dialogue and diplomacy as the immediate solution to the conflict.