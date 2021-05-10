By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has explained that the deployment at former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi’s residence is for his own good.

With just a day to the president’s swear-in ceremony, there have been growing concerns among sections of the general public about the increased security deployment at the homes of some political leaders including the NUP party leader in Magere, Wakiso District.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru this morning, UPDF deputy spokesperson Col. Deo Akiiki said they accord security to individuals based on their weight and prominence in society and Kyagulanyi is no doubt a distinguished Ugandan.

Meanwhile, security chiefs will later at 8pm address the nation about preparations for the 12th May swear-in ceremony.