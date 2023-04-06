The Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuzi has apologized on behalf of immigration officers at Entebbe International Airport for adamantly refusing to clear Ugandans who had arrived from the Saudi-Arabia and Jordan because they had old passports.

The apology comes after Iganga Municipality MP, Peter Mugema also known as Panadol raised a matter of national importance during the plenary chaired by Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa on Wednesday evening.

Mugema said when Ugandan migrant workers reach the Middle East, their passports are confiscated, which makes it difficult for them to be renewed.

In response, Kafuzi said it was wrong to block returning citizens because the passport is a valid document issued by the government of Uganda

Mugema alleged that the common people who arrive at the airport without connections with big shots in government suffer at the hands of the immigration officers at Entebbe International Airport.