The army has allayed fears among the public over recent attacks. Some sections of the public have recently expressed concern over their own security with attacks on security premises like police posts and Jinja barracks.

Speaking to KFM, the deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu said there is no need to worry, noting that UPDF has the capacity to handle any such attacks.

He gives assurance that while there could be some isolated criminal elements in society, these will eventually be dealt with accordingly.