The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu has spoken out about recent public concerns regarding serving army officers meddling in politics.

Speaking to KFM, Gen. Elwelu said the UPDF act is clear on the matter and gives guidance on how such a situation should be handled

Asked why no action seems to be taken against Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba over political statements he has been making lately, Gen. Elwelu said the former is not answerable to them, further noting that senior army officers are responsible for their own individual actions.

This comes days after President Museveni who is the commander in Chief of the UPDF said senior military officers including his son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, will not be punished for publicly making political statements and instead, will be “guided” – a departure from the past where officers were court-martialed for such commentary.